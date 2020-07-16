As part of the fourth phase completion of its product development, Vuzix (VUZI +8.5% ) delivered a customized commercial and defense avionics waveguide-based Head Mounted Display (HMD) system to a global Tier-1 Aerospace firm.

Since its first announcement in 2018, the program has continued to expand and moves towards volume production orders.

Till date, Vuzix has received ~$1.3M in non-recurring engineering services revenues on this program.

Currently, it is negotiating a supply agreement for volume production of the customized HMD waveguide and HD display engine product, with deliveries commencing as early as fall 2020; thereby indicating significant revenue opportunity.