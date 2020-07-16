Ahead of the Xbox Series X console launch later this year, Microsoft (MSFT -2.2% ) confirms discontinuing the Xbox One X and the digital version of the Xbox One S console.

The standard Xbox One S will still be manufactured and sold.

The Xbox One X debuted in 2018, and the digital Xbox One S launched last April.

Demand for the current-gen consoles has soared during the pandemic's lockdown orders.

Reports suggest Microsoft will unveil a second, less powerful Xbox console next month, which could be called the Xbox Series S and would come with a lower price tag.

The coming next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony are seen a tailwind for GPU makers AMD and Nvidia.