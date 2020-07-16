Mining companies may raise as much as $3B by selling a share of future production in streaming deals, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM -1.1% ) CEO Randy Smallwood tells Bloomberg.

The climate for streaming deals is improving, and Wheaton is "very active" on a couple of potential deals, including two that are each valued at ~$1B that could be struck late this year or early next year, Smallwood says.

On top of the two larger prospects, the CEO says he sees at least three other potential streams in the $300M-$500M range, in addition to some smaller gold, silver or platinum-group metals streams that may be sold.

Rival Franco-Nevada also flagged several potential deals in Chairman David Harquail's recent interview with Bloomberg.