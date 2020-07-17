Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Q1 adjusted EPS of -$0.23 includes credit loss provision in excess of net charge-offs of $700M.

Pretax pre-provision income reflected strong loan and deposit growth and the benefits of a proactive interest rate hedging strategy despite a challenging operating environment.

During the quarter, new and renewed originations to business customers, excluding PPP loans, totaled just under $13B.

Q2 net interest income income (taxable equivalent basis) of $985M increased from $956M in 2Q19 and $940M in Q1 2020; net interest margin (FTE) of 3.19% decreased from 3.44% in 1Q20 and 345% in 2Q19.

Q2 adjusted revenue of $1.54B vs. $1.46B consensus; up 6% from 2Q19.

Q2 adjusted total loans of $90.52B vs. $81.57B in Q1.

Q2 net loans charged-off 0.80% vs. 0.59% in Q1.

Q1 total average deposits of $110.92B from $95.67B in Q1

Tangible common book value per share $11.16 vs. $11.67 at Mar. 31, 2020.

Conference call at 2:00 PM ET.

Previously: Regions Financial EPS misses by $0.30, beats on revenue