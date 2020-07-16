In the latest on the Bitcoin hack that hit prominent Twitter (TWTR -1.5% ) accounts yesterday, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker is asking the company to brief committee staff on the breach.

"This incident, which combines the need to protect Internet users from fraud with larger concerns about social manipulation and disinformation online, is of great concern to the committee," Wicker says in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“It is not difficult to imagine future attacks being used to spread disinformation or otherwise sow discord through high- profile accounts, particularly through those of world leaders.”

The ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, sent a similar letter to Dorsey.

In an brief White House response just now, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in reaction to the attack "The president will remain on Twitter, but his account was secure and not jeopardized during these attacks."