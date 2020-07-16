$75B to fix "flawed" U.S. COVID-19 testing - report

According to a report from a bipartisan committee of experts assembled by the Rockefeller Foundation, the U.S. should invest a whopping $75B to "fix" its "flawed" system of COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

Recommendations:

Rapid expansion of testing capacity from today's 4.5M tests per week to 30M tests per week by October.

Massive scale-up of screening tests to identify asymptomatic carriers.

Reduce test processing time from today's 5-14 days to 48 hours (appears to be a logistics issue).

The Foundation says it will invest an additional $50M toward realizing the emergency requirements outlined in the report. It provides no further details to support the $75B figure.

The $25B the U.S. government committed for COVID-19 testing several months ago was not addressed. Those funds should be more than adequate for scale up.

