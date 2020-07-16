Alcoa (AA +6% ) jumps to its highest in more than four months after reporting a smaller than expected Q2 loss and amassing record bauxite production.

B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes says Alcoa's Q2 performance shows the company's success in using "aggressive cost cutting and liquidity preservation measures" to cope with demand weakness due to COVID-19.

But Pipes expects "near-to-intermediate-term overhang on aluminum prices as a result of substantial global inventory build," according to Bloomberg.

Citi's Alexander Hacking says Q2 results were "very positive" as Alcoa maintained operations, reduced costs and generated positive free cash flow at "bottom-of-cycle prices."

Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina thinks improving demand in H2 "should lead to a recovery in aluminum EBITDA from the deep Q2 trough," but "excess capacity overhang in China and elsewhere will mute the upside to prices as demand continues to recover."

All three firms added $1-$3 to their Alcoa stock price targets while maintaining Hold or Neutral ratings; AA's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral.