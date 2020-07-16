Economy still in 'deep hole' - FRBNY's Williams

"This is not the time to think about liftoff or normalization," Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams tells Yahoo.

Instead, what the Fed is thinking about now is how to craft guidance at a time when the policy rate is already at zero. Williams doesn't seem too enthused about so-called "yield curve control," where the central bank would target certain rates across the maturity spectrum.

Williams also takes time to defend the modestly controversial bond-buying program, saying the Fed isn't trying to pick winners and losers, but instead just trying to make sure markets can function. The central bank has the authority to buy up to $750B in corporate paper, but to date has purchased only about $10B worth.

The Fed next meets on July 28/29.