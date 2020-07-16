BHP (BHP -0.4% ) has rejected early offers for its Australian thermal coal business that missed the company's preferred valuation, Bloomberg reports.

Yancoal Australia (OTC:YACAF) and Adani Group's Australian unit are among those whose approaches for the Mt Arthur mine were rebuffed, according to the report, which adds that BHP may step up its search for a buyer in the coming months.

Mt Arthur, one of Australia's largest coal operations, may be worth ~$1B, Credit Suisse recently said, but there is little appetite among major miners to add thermal coal, as growing climate change concerns have weakened its long-term demand outlook.

BHP is expected to remain a major exporter of metallurgical coal for making steel, with nine Australian mines.