BP (BP -0.3% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold by Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel even though he sees a "good chance" the company will cut its dividend, since a cut likely is already reflected in the stock price, given its 10.6% dividend yield.

This is "the first time our team has ever upgraded a stock to Buy when the risk of an imminent dividend cut was possible, but we believe a cut of 65% is already priced into the stock," Gammel writes.

BP has sold assets and raised money, and is thus better prepared for the coming months, according to Gammel, adding most of its debt maturities are in 2025 or later, and the company has $36.9B in cash and $17.6B in undrawn credit facilities.

Jefferies also upgrades Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) to Buy as the only company expected to be "cash generative" this year, and its 13% dividend yield is "safe in the near term."