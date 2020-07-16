Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) declares 50% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.04/share. (Due to three for two stock split basis, each shareholder will receive an extra share for every two shares held).

Forward yield 0.59%

Payable Aug. 13; for shareholders of record July 30; ex-div July 29.

The company announced three-for-two stock split, payable on August 13 to stockholders of record as of July 30, thereby increasing the number of outstanding common shares from ~55.1M to ~82.7M shares.

See MRTN Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.