Stocks fall as megacaps sit it out again

The market ended lower, as tech stocks and megacaps struggled, as they have done this week.

The S&P closed down 0.3% , the Dow fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq lost 0.7% .

Late buying kept the losses in check. The market sank sharply in afternoon trading on a rumor that Texas was considering a statewide shutdown, but the governor's quick denial had the indexes climbing back up.

Once again, the broader market was hamstrung by the megacaps. Amazon, off 0.4% , fell for the fourth-straight session. And, unlike yesterday, reopening trade stocks were weak, with airlines, cruise lines and casinos among the biggest losers.

Mixed economic data and bank earnings were little help in overall direction.

Utilities were the best-performing sector, while tech struggled again.

The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) managed to remain above the $320 level, closing at $320.78.