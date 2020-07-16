Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is off 12% in very early postmarket reaction to Q2 results where it beat revenue expectations but fell below a lofty profit consensus, and topped expectations for user additions.

The company added a net 10.1M global streaming subscribers. While the company guided to 7.5M global streaming net additions, sell-side analyst consensus hasn't been much higher and the company blew out expectations with nearly 15.8M adds in Q1 - so the new result is somewhat in line with informal whisper numbers taking into account ongoing pandemic measures.

The company guided for quite low numbers in comparison for Q3: just 2.5M net adds vs. expectations for at least 5M.

Revenues rose 25% to $6.15B, topping consensus for $6.08B.

Operating income was $1.36B, with a margin of 22.1% (up from year-ago numbers of $706M and 14.3%).

Meanwhile, net income jumped to $720M from a year-ago $271M, but EPS of $1.59 was short of expectations for $1.83.

The company also name content honcho Ted Sarandos co-CEO, along with Reed Hastings, and elected him to the board of directors. And Chief Product Officer Greg Peters is adding the chief operating officer role.

Executive interview with Barclays' Kannan Venkateshwar to come at 6 p.m. ET.

