J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) reports operating revenue fell 5% to $2.26B in Q2. The company says revenue performance (ex-fuel surcharge revenue) was primarily driven by a 2% volume decline in Intermodal, 11% volume decline in Integrated Capacity Solutions, and 5% fewer stops in Final Miles Services, partially offset by a 17% increase in loads in Truckload, compared to the prior year period.

Operating income was $175.2M vs. $193.1M a year ago. Lower revenue and higher purchased transportation costs, continued investment in technology across all segments, and employee and operating supplies costs related to COVID-19, were partially offset by benefits of lower driver turnover, decreased insurance and claims costs and significantly reduced travel and entertainment costs compared to the prior year.

The company ended the quarter with $275M in cash after making no buybacks during the quarter.

Shares of J.B. Hunt are up 0.95% AH to $133.79.

