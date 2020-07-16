With +130M monthly unique audience members, Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN +1.4% ) entered into a new distribution agreement with India-based Gaana, music streaming service, to distribute the former's hosted podcasts on the latter's platform.

Through the distribution agreement, Gaana's 150M monthly active users will have direct access to the 69K+ podcasts hosted and distributed by Libsyn.

"We are thrilled for the accelerated growth that Gaana will bring to podcasting," VP Podcaster Relations Rob Walch commented. Gaana has been on the forefront of India's significant growth in podcast space in the past six months.