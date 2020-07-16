The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, VANGUARD, evaluating PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PHAS) PB1046 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for rapid clinical deterioration and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The primary endpoint of the 210-subject study is days alive and free of respiratory failure through day 28. The estimated completion date is December.

PB1046 is a subcutaneously administered (once/week) VIP receptor agonist that targets VPAC receptors in the cardiovascular, pulmonary and immune systems. VIP is a neurohormone known to have anti-inflammatory, antifibrotic and potent bronchodilatory and immunomodulatory effects in the respiratory system via the regulation of pro-inflammatory proteins (cytokines).