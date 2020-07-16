Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) reports comparable restaurant sales for Q2 were -31.6% at its Pollo Tropical chain and -19.2% at the Taco Cabana chain. For the first two weeks in July, Pollo Tropical saw comparable sales fall 12.2% and Taco Cabana posted a 13.4% decline.

"We are very encouraged by the significant sequential improvement in comparable restaurant sales at both brands in the second quarter, which has continued into the third quarter. These improving trends have come despite the fact that we are operating in two of the most challenged states in terms of COVID and economic conditions, Florida and Texas," notes CEO Richard Stockinger.

The company also disclosed that it executed an amendment to its credit agreement. Pursuant to the amendment, the available borrowings under the revolving credit facility will be reduced from $150M to $95M in a phased reduction.

FRGI +12.50% AH.

Source: Press Release