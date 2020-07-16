In 1H20, Kinetic by Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ -5.0% ) enabled ~100K new locations with gigabit-capable services thereby leading to adding +40K net new broadband subscribers and reporting ninth consecutive quarter of broadband subscriber growth.

A multi-year program by Kinetic by Windstream in 2020 seeks to invest significant capital and bring fiber-backed gigabit services to households across its footprint.

Amid the pandemic driving work from home and virtual learning, the company's faster connections in rural service areas proved critical and could thus meet the growing internet use (+30% in March).