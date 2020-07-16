Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) says a partial recovery in auto markets near the end of Q2 helped it report a narrow loss than anticipated by analysts.

The German automaker reported EBIT of -$1.9B vs. -$2.3B consensus. Cash flow and liquidity also were better than forecast.

Chairman update: "We took proactive decisions on costs and spending and focused intensely on working capital management. We were then able to seize opportunities allowed by the market recovery, thanks to our compelling product line-up. We also announced key strategic partnerships in electrification and vehicle software during the quarter that position us well for the future. But, there is still much to do. Our systematic efforts to lower the breakeven of the company by reducing costs and adjusting capacity will need to continue."