GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) closed -2.2% in today's trade, giving back an earlier advance after disclosing lenders agreed to refinance its $577M credit facility maturing in 2021 in addition to a combined $460M across two loans for general partner GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP).

GasLog says the three new credit facilities will fully refund the $266M due on the five vessel refinancing credit facility and refund most of the $724M due on the legacy facility refinancing.

All three of the new debt deals are signed and expected to close before the end of the month, the companies say.