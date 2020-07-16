It's just your run-of-the-mill $700 price target boost by Credit Suisse that arrives on the laps of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors in the after-hours session today.

Credit Suisse now has a $1,400 price target on Neutral-rated Tesla as it plays some catch-up on the red-hot EV automaker.

"We see multiple factors responsible for the recent sharp run-up in Tesla stock, including: a run of rich datapoints/catalysts, heightened retail interest amid EV euphoria (Tesla the most widely bought stock in the past month on Robinhood), covering by short sellers, and buying by quant / momentum investors. With the stock priced for perfection, we believe any material near-term negative datapoint could lead to a drawdown."

CS sounds like it got dragged along in setting the new PT, but it does give the automaker credit for improved margins. Looking ahead, it does see a few potholes.

"To justify the current stock price, we believe one must assume that by 2025 Tesla will sell 2.2mn units (making it as large as the German luxury brands), while trading at an elevated 30x+ PE multiple. It tells us that the onus is now on Tesla to execute to these lofty expectations; albeit, an elevated stock price provides Tesla with a significant cost-of-capital advantage."

The firm has a Blue Sky scenario of $2,300 for Tesla and Grey Sky scenario of $800.