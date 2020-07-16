Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has developed a cloud system that identifies and screens volunteers wanting to participate in COVID-19 trials.

The system supports the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), healthcare providers, and medical researchers.

In less than a week, the CoVPN Volunteer Screening Registry has registered more than 100,000 people.

Oracle expects the program to support hundreds of clinical trials across the U.S. and internationally by the end of the year.

The company is now expanding its HHS collaboration to support large-stage clinical trials "required in the race for a vaccine."