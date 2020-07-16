Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) down 7.3% AH, as the company says Q2 results were impacted by COVID-19 market-related conditions, and expects earnings and Adjusted EBITDA to be slightly below prior year, driven by an ~12% Y/Y decline in revenues.

The results were cushioned by improvements in Forest Products and Paperboard segments due to higher prices for lumber and lower raw material costs for paperboard, respectively.

The benefits were offset by impact on global demand for High Yield Pulp and Newsprint; sales volumes in High Purity Cellulose due to softer demand and logistics delays.

Liquidity improved to $164M, including $49M of cash.