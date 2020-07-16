Total's (NYSE:TOT) Mozambique liquefied natural gas project has completed as much as $16B in funding involving several banks, despite the slowdown in energy investment, Bloomberg reports.

The funding effort has raised $600M more than planned, with pricing at pre-coronavirus levels, according to Societe Generale, the project's financial advisor.

The financing achievement shows investors' faith in the $23B Mozambique LNG project, even as the gas market continues to face a massive oversupply, but lenders are betting on the country's location in southern Africa for ease of export, as well as the sheer size of gas deposits linked to the project.