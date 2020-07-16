TPT Global Tech (OTCPK:TPTW +16.6% ) entered into an agreement with Miami-based Meredith and Boo, profit-driven business solutions provider to the medical and healthcare industries, wherein the latter will oversee the sales and operation for TPT MedTech "QuikLab" deployment in the Miami-Dade county area.

QuikLab can lead to total savings between 8-20% of laboratory costs (or $260/patient) for facilities that implement POC testing driven by rapid turnaround times, improved decision times, and time-critical decision-making.

Also, it can lead to improvement in waiting by ~46 minutes/patient real-time scenarios - and days in standard laboratory settings.

"We believe this unique product sets us apart from all the rest as we move deeper into this global pandemic while at the same time offering a day to day rapid testing and monitoring solution for everyday folks with or without COVID-19," CEO Stephen Thomas stated.