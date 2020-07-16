Gladstone Commercial announces rent collections

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) announces ~99% of July rent collections, followed by 98% of June, May and April. Remaining 1-2% are agreed upon deferrals.

Portfolio occupancy remains at approximately 97%, as of July 16.

Executed a six-year lease extension with Conduent State Healthcare, thereby achieving 100% occupancy until September 2026. GAAP rents increased 24% as a result of the transaction.

Since January 1, 2020, the company has raised a total of $31M through equity and preferred stock offering to fund acquisitions and operating needs.

Current available liquidity is in excess of $35M via revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

Additional rent relief amid pandemic is expected.

''GOOD’s steady cashflows that come from better property types and healthier tenants are available at a roughly 10.5X FFO multiple. GOOD is cheaper than the big triple nets and is collecting significantly more rent in the current crisis. Better fundamentals at a cheaper price.'', wrote Dane Bowler on Seeking Alpha