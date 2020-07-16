Preliminary results show quite the turnaround, with net income of $2M and a pretax loss of $6.2M vs. a net loss of $89.7M and a pretax net loss of $84.3M one year ago.

Adjusted pretax income is seen at $18M vs. a loss of $27M a year ago.

CEO Glen Messina: "Our turnaround and profitability trajectory have strong momentum and we are delivering on what we committed to do." He reminds that Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) is one of the few remaining large-scale specialty servicers. "We believe we are well positioned to assist homeowners and investors in the current environment and deliver growth, profitability and value for shareholders."

The company reports about 112K forbearance plans as of July 13, down from 132K at the end of June.

A 1:25 reverse stock split is set for early August.

A conference call to discuss these results is set for tomorrow morning at 8:30 ET.