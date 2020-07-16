PPG +4.5% after-hours following stronger than expected Q2 earnings and sales, thanks to increased do-it-yourself demand for the company's home paint products in all major regions.

Q2 sales fell 25% Y/Y to $3B, but while selling prices rose nearly 2%, sales volumes tumbled 24%, reflecting the economic impact of COVID-19, the company says.

The quarter's strongest performance came from the global architectural coatings businesses, due to higher do-it-yourself demand for PPG paint products in all major regions, and the company expects demand for its coatings will continue but a at a more moderate pace.

For Q3, PPG sees aggregate sales volumes falling 8%-15% due to uncertainty over the demand impacts of the pandemic in major global regions.

PPG expects total restructuring savings will reach $60M-$70Min H2 2020.

"We expect continued, solid recovery patterns in automotive OEM and general industrial coatings demand in the U.S. and Europe, but still below 2019 levels," the company says.