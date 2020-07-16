PPG +4.5% after-hours following stronger than expected Q2 earnings and sales, thanks to increased do-it-yourself demand for the company's home paint products in all major regions.
Q2 sales fell 25% Y/Y to $3B, but while selling prices rose nearly 2%, sales volumes tumbled 24%, reflecting the economic impact of COVID-19, the company says.
The quarter's strongest performance came from the global architectural coatings businesses, due to higher do-it-yourself demand for PPG paint products in all major regions, and the company expects demand for its coatings will continue but a at a more moderate pace.
For Q3, PPG sees aggregate sales volumes falling 8%-15% due to uncertainty over the demand impacts of the pandemic in major global regions.
PPG expects total restructuring savings will reach $60M-$70Min H2 2020.
"We expect continued, solid recovery patterns in automotive OEM and general industrial coatings demand in the U.S. and Europe, but still below 2019 levels," the company says.
Now read: Daimler posts better-than-feared loss »