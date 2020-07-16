An explosion occurred today at ArcelorMittal's (NYSE:MT) Burns Harbor, Ind., mill that damaged a blast furnace, but the company does not anticipate any impact on its ability to meet customer demand.

Arcelor says the incident at the mill's D blast furnace, which has a steelmaking capacity of 2.48M mt/year, was caused by a stove dome failure, but no injuries occurred and the furnace was safely taken offline.

In late April, the company took down the mill's only other blast furnace for maintenance, but it remains down due to depressed market conditions as a result of coronavirus-related demand disruptions.

The April move resulted in furloughs for 63 Burns Harbor employees.