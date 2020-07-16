Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were down 9.2% postmarket at 6 p.m. as it published its post-Q2 earnings executive interview, where Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar fired questions at execs to elaborate on the results.

Up front was the company's move to elevate Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos to the co-CEO role along with Reed Hastings, which prompted a flurry of succession questions after earnings were released.

But Hastings said he's not going anywhere for a while: "Let me be really clear on that: I'm in for a decade," he says, adding "As co-CEO, it's two of us full time, it's not like a part-time deal," saying it was broadening the management team to grow even faster over the next 10 years.

After cresting 10M net subscriber additions for the second straight quarter (and its best-ever Q2 number), Netflix guided conservatively to just 2.5M adds for Q3, vs. expectations for at least 5M.

When thinking about Q3 guidance, the company has to be cognizant of the Q2 gains, CFO Spencer Neumann says. Looking at the "totality" of Q2 and Q3, it looks better than the same time frame in 2018, he says. New members are "highly engaged, they're sticking around with us as well or better than pre-COVID, and our service keeps getting better."

On marketing, Neumann says they assumed marketing in general would be close to flat this year, "still about $2B of spend, which is a tremendous amount" across channels, but it does look like it will be lower in a world of more virtual junkets and PR - some of which is temporary and some of which will stick around, he says.

After a record of improving margins about 300 basis points each year, are they being conservative for 2021? "It's called tamping down the expectations!" Hastings says. "Any revenue upside we would tend to put into more content for our members, which generates more growth over time. We've been pretty good about taking that upside and converting it into more and more growth, so that would be the plan."

On churn, Neumann says new members "look very much like our pre-existing members ... they're coming in from everywhere in the world ... they're highly engaged; retention across every cohort is as good or better than pre-COVID." Hastings says "I think of it as, when someone churns, it's always temporary. They're gonna come back. It's just a matter of timing as our service gets better, as maybe their income gets better, as the Internet gets faster."

