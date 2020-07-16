The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today dismissed a controversial petition seeking an order giving the federal government rather than states control over programs that require utilities to purchase surplus power generated by customers with rooftop solar panels.

The petition to end state and local jurisdiction over net metering programs across the U.S. was brought by the New England Ratepayers Association and drew massive bipartisan pushback.

Net metering programs require utilities to pay customers for excess energy generated by their solar panels.

Among major solar movers in today's trade: FSLR -3.2% , SPWR -7.7% , JKS -8.4% , CSIQ -3.9% , SEDG -5.8% .

ETF: TAN