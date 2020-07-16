Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) closed the sale of 10 shallow-water fields to Trident Energy for less than half of the fixed value agreed last year, a possible harbinger of weak valuations for other assets the company plans to sell, Argus reports.

After an initial payment of $53.2M in July 2019, Petrobras says Trident paid the remaining $365.4M to close on the Campos Basin fields; the deal still requires the payment of another $650M.

The preliminary sales agreement, signed before the Brazilian real plunged, was pegged at $851M plus a contingent payment of as much as $200M.

The reduced value of the deal, reflecting the impact of lower oil prices and COVID-19, suggests Petrobras may not meet its divestment revenue target of $20B-$30B through 2024, as indicated in its $75.7B five-year business plan.