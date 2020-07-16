The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extends its no-sail order for cruise ships through the end of September, preventing vessels from sailing in U.S. waters out of concern over COVID-19.

The extension, which had been set to expire on July 24, is the second for the initial order that was given on March 14.

The move is not expected to dramatically change the timeline for the biggest cruise lines in returning to the seas, after the Cruise Lines International Association already said it would suspend voyages from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.