California investigators conclude that PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) power lines ignited last year's Kincade wildfire, which forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents and destroyed hundreds of structure in Sonoma County wine country.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said investigators determined that lines near Geyserville were responsible for igniting the fire - last year's biggest in the state - that ignited on Oct. 23 during windy weather and spread quickly.

PG&E acknowledged last year that its equipment likely caused the Kincade Fire, and the utility has said in securities filings that it could incur at least $600M in liability related losses if investigators came to that conclusion.

The report comes just two weeks after PG&E emerged from the largest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history.