Reliance's stake sale talks with Aramco stuck on price - Reuters
Jul. 16, 2020 12:45 PM ETSaudi Aramco (ARMCO)ARMCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Talks over the sale of a 20% stake in Reliance Industries' oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) have stalled over price, Reuters reports.
- With the energy market hit by falling demand for crude due to the coronavirus, Aramco wants the Indian conglomerate to review the $15B it agreed to sell the stake for last year, according to the report.
- Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining complex in western India, has planned to use the proceeds from the Aramco deal to settle part of its multibillion-dollar debt.