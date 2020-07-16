Reliance's stake sale talks with Aramco stuck on price - Reuters

Jul. 16, 2020 12:45 PM ETSaudi Aramco (ARMCO)ARMCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Talks over the sale of a 20% stake in Reliance Industries' oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) have stalled over price, Reuters reports.
  • With the energy market hit by falling demand for crude due to the coronavirus, Aramco wants the Indian conglomerate to review the $15B it agreed to sell the stake for last year, according to the report.
  • Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining complex in western India, has planned to use the proceeds from the Aramco deal to settle part of its multibillion-dollar debt.
