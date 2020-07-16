Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) subsidiary, NCL Corporation has priced upsized $750M (from $675M) 10.250% senior secured notes due 2026 and $400M (from $250M) 5.375% exchangeable senior notes due 2025, in a private offering.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $60M of Exchangeable Notes, by August 2.

The initial exchange rate per $1,000 principal amount of Exchangeable Notes is 53.3333 ordinary shares of NCLH, (~$18.75/share).

Closing date for both the offerings is July 21.

