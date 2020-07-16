In updates on day 2 of its investigation into the bitcoin compromise/scam, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) says it believes about 130 accounts on the service were targeted by attackers.

"For a small subset of these accounts, the attackers were able to gain control of the accounts and then send Tweets from those accounts," the company says.

It's working with those account holders, and still assessing whether nonpublic data was compromised in the breach.

Meanwhile, for all accounts, downloading individuals' Twitter data is disabled while it continues to investigate, and it's assessing long-term steps it can take for greater security.