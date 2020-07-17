Renalytix AI (RNLX) has priced its global offering of 11M new ordinary shares, inclusive of 5,485,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing two ordinary shares, at a price of $13.50/ADS and 30,000 ordinary shares at a price of £5.37/share in Europe and other countries outside U.S., for gross proceeds of ~$74.3M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 822,750 ADSs.

ADSs are expected to commence Nasdaq trading on July 17.

Ordinary shares will begin trading on AIM on July 22.

Closing date is July 21.