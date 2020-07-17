LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) now sees Q2 revenue in the range of $182M to $186M (prior expectation $160M-175M) vs. a consensus of $170.45M.

TREE also raised its adj. EBITDA guidance between $28M and $32M vs. prior range of $12M to $18M and $44.9M in Q1.

Sees GAAP net loss from continuing operations between $10M and $8M.

Variable marketing margin is now anticipated to be $79M to $83M vs. prior range of $65M to $75M.

Shares were up +4% after hours.

