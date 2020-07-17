"It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire Boeing (NYSE:BA) 747 fleet with immediate effect," a British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY) spokesman told the BBC.

"It is unlikely our magnificent 'Queen of the Skies' will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic."

The U.K. carrier was the world's largest operator of the jumbo jet with 31 planes, or about 10% of its total fleet.

Boeing and its suppliers recently signaled the end of the production line for the 747, when they set the final number of parts needed for the program. The last 747-8 will roll out of Boeing's Seattle factory in about two years.

According to Dhierin Bechai, "the Boeing 747 shutdown should not be considered a loss to Boeing, as the company will end up with a product line better suited for future demand". See The Boeing 747-8 Order Myth.

British Airways is owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY), which has been hit hard by the travel downturn. In May, author Bears of Wall Street correctly predicted that It Will Be Ugly For A While.