Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) has raised ~$200M (£159M) in an oversubscribed private placement and subscription with new and existing institutional investors (the “Financing”).

The Financing comprises of 39,090,009 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing eight ordinary shares, at a price of $4.50/ADS, and 43,111,112 Ordinary Shares at price of £0.45/share or $0.5625/share.

The anticipated net proceeds of of ~$183M will be used to fund clinical programs and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Financing, certain Directors and an Officer of the Company intend to subscribe for new ordinary shares or ADSs for gross proceeds of ~$955,000.

Closing date is July 22.