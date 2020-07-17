Airlines have been reluctant to furlough pilots because of the timely and costly training involved in bringing them back, especially if travel demand returns quickly once a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.

United's (NASDAQ:UAL) agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association International includes an early retirement deal for pilots 62 and older, and a bunch of different options for pilots to voluntarily reduce their hours - or take a leave of absence - during which they would potentially receive health benefits as long as they keep up their training (covered by United).

The "groundbreaking provisions provide the option (for pilots) to remain qualified, allowing a faster recall once passenger demand returns," said ALPA Chairman Todd Insler.