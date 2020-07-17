Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF) Q2 highlights:

Revenue of SEK21.77B (+2.7% Y/Y); Service revenues grew 4.7% Y/Y to SEK19.13B.

Q2 net loss from continuing operations totaled SEK2.03B vs. a profit of SEK1.71B last year.

Operational FCF (continuing activities) fell 12.5% to SEK6.27B.

Adj. EBITDA increased 3.6% to SEK 7.74B; Adj. EBITDA margin increased slightly to 32.5% (35.2% year ago).

Updated outlook for 2020: reiterate operational FCF in the range of SEK9.5B to 10.5B vs. SEK12.6B in 2019.

Adj. EBITDA for the 2H is expected to be similar to the 1H20 vs. prior expectation of 2% to 5% growth.

