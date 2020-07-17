Leaders across the European Union are gathering in-person this morning for the first time since the start of lockdowns.

What's on the table? They will try to thrash out a deal and bridge differences over a €750B recovery fund needed to lift the bloc out of recession.

In its current form, the plan brings the EU closer to a fiscal union by introducing shared debt liability and mostly grants rather than loans, though it has faced some blowback from the "Frugal Four": Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

While the proposal helped beef up confidence in the region since May - boosting Italian government bonds, the euro and the region's stocks - any changes or deviations could put that rally at risk.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, DLBR, UEUR