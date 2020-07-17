Fauci hopeful for new COVID-19 treatment by fall

"What we really need are drugs that, when given early, can prevent a symptomatic person from requiring hospitalization or very dramatically diminish the time that they're symptomatic," Dr. Anthony Fauci told Mark Zuckerberg during a Facebook Live interview.

He expects results for a clinical trial on monoclonal antibodies by late summer or early fall.

The laboratory-produced proteins - described as "precise bullets" that can be developed from antibodies from other people who've been infected by COVID-19 - are hoped to be used to treat sick coronavirus patients as well as for prophylaxis.