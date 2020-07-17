Due to the uptick in coronavirus cases, a growing number of U.S. states and localities have mandated the use of masks and face coverings while in public.

The development has largely benefited mask manufacturers like Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT), Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE), as well as 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON), though divisions are rising over particular directives.

The latest? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the city's mask mandate - which it punishable by a fine or up to six months in jail - claiming the measure is more restrictive than a state order that "strongly encourages face coverings" but does not require them.

"3104 Georgians have died and I and my family are amongst the 106k who have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, I have been sued by @GovKemp for a mask mandate. A better use of tax payer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing. #ATLStrong," Bottoms wrote in a tweet.

"This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times," Kemp wrote on Twitter. "These men and women are doing their very best to put food on the table for their families while local elected officials shutter businesses and undermine economic growth."

On the corporate side of things, Walmart, Kroger and Target announced Wednesday that they would will require customers to put on a mask or face covering inside stores.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.