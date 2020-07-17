Futures higher despite sliding Netflix shares

U.S. futures are trying to come back from a lackluster session on Thursday that was dampened by data showing 1.3M people filing for unemployment benefits last week.

At the time of writing, Dow and S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% , though the Nasdaq is powering ahead by 1% , a somewhat surprising move given that Netflix shares are down 9% premarket after its Q2 results.

On the earnings front, investors will be watching BlackRock this morning to see how the world's largest asset manager fared during the latest stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza are also scheduled to testify at a House Small Business Committee hearing on COVID-19-related economic assistance programs.