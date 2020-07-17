Cathay General Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CATY) CEO, Pin Tai, will retire from the company and Cathay Bank in accordance with his employment agreement.

Mr. Pin Tai will also resign as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and Cathay Bank.

The move is effective Sept. 30.

Pursuant to Company's succession plan, the Board appointed Chang M. Liu as CEO and President of the Company and as CEO of Cathay Bank, effective October 1.

Mr. Tai will remain with Cathay Bank as an executive advisor through Sept. 30, 2021, supporting the said transition.

Press Release