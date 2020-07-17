MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) has commenced an underwritten public offering of ~800K shares of its non-convertible 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25/share, with underwriters' over-allotment of an additional 15% of the Series A Preferred Stock offered.

Holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock will receive cumulative cash dividends at 11% p.a. of the $25/share liquidation preference and payable monthly on the 15th day of each month.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and for potential future acquisitions.

Press release