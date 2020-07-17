Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reports organic sales dropped 48% in Q2. April sales declined organically by 65%, May by 55% and June by 20%.

Sales by product: Airbags: $653.8M (-54.5%); Seatbelts: $393.8M (-45.2%).

Sales down 71.9% in America, 61.4% in Europe, 22.4% in Asia (China +4.8%).

Gross margin rate squeezed 1720 bps to 1.4% and SG&A expense rate up 470 bps to 9.4%.

The company expects 2H2020 profitability headwinds from lower inflator replacement sales, costs relating to factory of the future investments and higher depreciation and amortization and expects profitability tailwinds from cost reduction actions such as the Structural Efficiency Programs and strategic initiatives outlined at the CMD 2019, execution of the strong order book and lower raw material costs.

ALV -3.07% premarket.

